The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $46.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $611.74 million, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. York Water has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,437,000 after buying an additional 68,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in York Water by 216.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in York Water by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in York Water in the third quarter worth $1,761,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in York Water in the fourth quarter worth $1,496,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

