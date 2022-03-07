The Unite Group (UTG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Unite Group (LON: UTG):
- 3/4/2022 – The Unite Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,240 ($16.64) to GBX 1,220 ($16.37). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – The Unite Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($18.11) price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.64) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.64) price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – The Unite Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.64) price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – The Unite Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.44) to GBX 1,350 ($18.11). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.64) price target on the stock.
Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 950 ($12.75) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,045.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,099.07. The company has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. The Unite Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 934.80 ($12.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
