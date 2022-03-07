The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

SHYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.54.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

