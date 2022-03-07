The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RealReal were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,950 shares of company stock worth $1,125,362. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $687.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 139.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

