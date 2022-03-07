The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10,195.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 43,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 355.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 67,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.86. 113,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,670,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $125.32 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $369.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

