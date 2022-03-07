The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $24.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $422.24 million, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 2.57.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.