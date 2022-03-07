The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 882,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $46.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.