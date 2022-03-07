The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 109.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the fourth quarter worth $9,616,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

KF traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. 440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $2.045 per share. This is a positive change from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

