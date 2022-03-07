The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,151 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $212.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.45 and its 200-day moving average is $185.94. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $146.06 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

