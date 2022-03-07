The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 322.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 279.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GPS stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.23%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

