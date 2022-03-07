The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after buying an additional 115,301 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 643,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF opened at $31.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -211.59 and a beta of 2.27. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

