The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,467,000 after buying an additional 363,391 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Brink’s by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Brink’s by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 337,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 89,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 74,501 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of BCO opened at $67.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.51. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

