The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $769.00

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 769 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 769 ($10.32), with a volume of 17927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 800 ($10.73).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 882.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £726.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

In other news, insider Simon Davis purchased 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £4,960.03 ($6,655.08). Also, insider Keith Falconer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 928 ($12.45) per share, for a total transaction of £13,920 ($18,677.04).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

