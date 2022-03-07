Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Textron by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Textron by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Textron by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after buying an additional 56,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

