Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $224,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $831.35. 961,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,189,053. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.90 billion, a PE ratio of 171.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $952.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $927.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

