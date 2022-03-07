Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.42. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $12.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $20.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,596,715. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $838.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,339,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,808,609. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $952.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $927.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $841.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

