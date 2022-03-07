Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,182,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,384,000 after purchasing an additional 820,829 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,250,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,219 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,718,000 after purchasing an additional 805,272 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,417,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,355,000 after purchasing an additional 283,139 shares during the period.

NYSE:TMX opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

