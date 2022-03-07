Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.77 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,166 shares of company stock worth $9,859,500. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tenable by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tenable by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Tenable by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 1,110,745 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

