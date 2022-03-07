Telsey Advisory Group Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $30.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut shares of FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.