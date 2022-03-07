Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives $34.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

