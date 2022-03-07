Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $26.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

TDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:TDS opened at $17.96 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 563,972 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 344,986 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,137,000 after acquiring an additional 298,367 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

