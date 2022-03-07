Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.65.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of TEF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 87,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,544. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
