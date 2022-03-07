Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of TEF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 87,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,544. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 414,350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 80,865 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 691,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 76,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

