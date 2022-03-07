TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

FTI opened at $7.45 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

