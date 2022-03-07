TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 9.4%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 449,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,624,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 407.50 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,885,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,604,000 after buying an additional 182,889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TechnipFMC by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,728,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 447,654 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 56,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 520,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

