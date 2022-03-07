TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$1,367,132.28 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 19,034 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$1,367,132.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at C$1,036,374.47.

Joel E. Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74.

TSE:TRP opened at C$71.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The firm has a market cap of C$70.37 billion and a PE ratio of 38.56. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$56.16 and a 12 month high of C$71.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

