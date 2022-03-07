Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Critical Contrast

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -71.13% -57.87% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -808.45% -53.41%

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$60.01 million N/A N/A BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.39 million ($1.12) -1.06

Volatility and Risk

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 12 0 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $40.64, indicating a potential upside of 610.43%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. The company was founded by Ron Babecoff and Rami Epstein on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

