Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 165,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
TEDU stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.19.
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
