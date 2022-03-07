Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 165,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TEDU stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating ) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

