Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Taboola.com accounts for 1.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,149,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Taboola.com by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Taboola.com by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,857,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,839 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 486,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

TBLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.