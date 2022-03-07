T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) to report $20.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.24 billion and the highest is $20.79 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $82.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.06 billion to $84.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $85.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.35 billion to $88.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $123.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

