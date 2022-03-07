Synthetify Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Synthetify has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002505 BTC on exchanges. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $201,935.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.10 or 0.06634186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,339.04 or 0.99936465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

