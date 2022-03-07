Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
