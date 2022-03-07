Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCR opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

