Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Lifted to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYANY opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. Sydbank A/S has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Get Sydbank A/S alerts:

Sydbank A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment services and cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.