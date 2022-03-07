Sycomore Asset Management Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after buying an additional 178,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.21.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
