Sycomore Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,594 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 93,506 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 49,657,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,351,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

