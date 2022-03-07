Sycomore Asset Management Grows Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,873 shares during the period. Coursera makes up about 1.5% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Coursera were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 93.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after buying an additional 8,129,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,901 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 16,371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 954,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 369.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 866,933 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COUR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.75. 1,477,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,652. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.04. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.12.

In other Coursera news, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,776 over the last ninety days.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

