Sycomore Asset Management Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $17.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $703.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $594.03 and a one year high of $885.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $733.52 and its 200-day moving average is $785.30. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 207.22%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,858 shares of company stock worth $23,638,454 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

