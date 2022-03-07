Sycomore Asset Management Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.80.

FRC traded down $6.42 on Monday, hitting $158.47. 2,029,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day moving average of $197.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

