Susquehanna Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $105.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.12.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $2,648,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

