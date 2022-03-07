SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $2.96

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $377.24 million and approximately $140.78 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00007648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00103501 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 240,806,906 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

