SuperFarm Market Capitalization Achieves $252.45 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $252.45 million and approximately $29.98 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004058 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

