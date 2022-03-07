Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.0907 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.42 million and approximately $346,461.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.04 or 0.06562679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00067988 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 93.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,643,243 coins and its circulating supply is 346,365,523 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

