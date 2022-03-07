Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.49

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$42.49 and last traded at C$41.56, with a volume of 9051052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.80. The firm has a market cap of C$60.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

