SunContract Price Reaches $0.0230 (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $329,622.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SunContract has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

