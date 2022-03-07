Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (SUHJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1401 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SUHJY stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

