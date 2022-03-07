Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUI. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.43.

NYSE:SUI opened at $181.66 on Friday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

