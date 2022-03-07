Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Stryve Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryve Foods (SNAX)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryve Foods (SNAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.