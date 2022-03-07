Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

