StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 4,706 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 189.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.60. The company had a trading volume of 359,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,069. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.