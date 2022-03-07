StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $108.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,803.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,311.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

