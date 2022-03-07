StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VO traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.33. 22,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

