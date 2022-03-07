StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 528 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.40. The stock had a trading volume of 57,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $247.82 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.17 and its 200 day moving average is $317.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

